Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Willhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Willhite


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Willhite Obituary
Herbert Willhite
Herbert Willhite, 81, of Fort Smith entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Kibler to the late Harrison and Lura Ellen (Hobson) Willhite. He retired from Hiram Walker. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a deacon at Kibler Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the love of his life, Micky L. Booth Willhite.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of five years, Phyllis Willhite of the home; one daughter, Letitia Willhite (Hollie) of Fort Smith; three sons, Dennis Willhite (Charlotte) of Van Buren, Tracy Willhite Lollis (Deona) of Van Buren and David Harding (Kellie) of Booneville; three sisters, Lena May Yakley of Kibler, Lavern Hicks (Jimmy) of Kibler and Agnes Harrell (Lewis) of Alma; three grandchildren, Natalie Coleman, Ashley Lollis and Leslie Merryman; and 1 great-grandchildren, Drake, Levi and Makayla Wilson, Jaxson Merryman, Lincoln, Lydia and Lucas Coleman, Miles Bogart and Briare and Trinity Harding.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Randy, David, Stanley and Tim Aldridge, Kevin Hicks and Tom Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Kiser, Sam Copeland, Larry Pettigrew and Randal Hicks.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now