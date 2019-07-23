|
|
Herbert Willhite
Herbert Willhite, 81, of Fort Smith entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Kibler to the late Harrison and Lura Ellen (Hobson) Willhite. He retired from Hiram Walker. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a deacon at Kibler Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the love of his life, Micky L. Booth Willhite.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of five years, Phyllis Willhite of the home; one daughter, Letitia Willhite (Hollie) of Fort Smith; three sons, Dennis Willhite (Charlotte) of Van Buren, Tracy Willhite Lollis (Deona) of Van Buren and David Harding (Kellie) of Booneville; three sisters, Lena May Yakley of Kibler, Lavern Hicks (Jimmy) of Kibler and Agnes Harrell (Lewis) of Alma; three grandchildren, Natalie Coleman, Ashley Lollis and Leslie Merryman; and 1 great-grandchildren, Drake, Levi and Makayla Wilson, Jaxson Merryman, Lincoln, Lydia and Lucas Coleman, Miles Bogart and Briare and Trinity Harding.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Randy, David, Stanley and Tim Aldridge, Kevin Hicks and Tom Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Kiser, Sam Copeland, Larry Pettigrew and Randal Hicks.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019