Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Herbert Willhite Obituary
Herbert Willhite
Herbert Willhite, 81, of Fort Smith died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a daughter, Letitia Willhite; three sons, Dennis Willhite, Tracy Lollis and David Harding; three sisters, Lena Yakley, Lavern Hicks and Agnes Harrell; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019
