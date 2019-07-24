|
|
|
Herbert Willhite
Herbert Willhite, 81, of Fort Smith died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a daughter, Letitia Willhite; three sons, Dennis Willhite, Tracy Lollis and David Harding; three sisters, Lena Yakley, Lavern Hicks and Agnes Harrell; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019