Herman Caldwell
Herman L. Caldwell, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Indianapolis to Robert and Ethel (Wilson) Caldwell.
As a child he moved to Fort Smith, where he remained throughout his life. After finishing his days as a Fort Smith High School Grizzlies basketball player, he opened Caldwell Tile & Marble, which he owned and operated from 1950-95. He was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, a past member of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Eastside Sertoma Club, a charter member of Lunkers & Liars Bass Club and a member of Cavanaugh Bass Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ola Mae Prescott; a brother, Bob Caldwell; and his son, Danny.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlotte; two daughters, Dr. Samantha Hall and husband Grant and Judy Covington, both of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Kylie, Hayley, Hayden and Grayson (Ashleigh) Hall and Cody and Courtney Covington; a great-grandson, Wyatt; three sisters, Kay Neal (Leslie) of Cedarville, Betty Stout of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lavona Coombes of Cedarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
