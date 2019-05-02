|
|
Herman Speaks Jr.
Herman Speaks Jr. passed from this life Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was 86 years old. He was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Waldron. Herman Speaks Jr., always well-known as "Junior," was the first of three sons to Herman and Nora Speaks of Waldron. He grew up, as he often called himself, a country boy, with his brothers, the late Jerry Dan Speaks and George Speaks. There were always plenty of aunts, uncles and cousins around and they worked hard and played hard in Scott County.
Junior eventually made his life in Fort Smith and then ultimately in Greenwood. There he resided with his loving wife, the late Joyce Speaks, raised children, and built his business. He always enjoyed meeting people, making new friends and taking care of his customers. He was married to Joyce for over 50 years and together they had two children, Susie Walker and the late Shaun Speaks. Ever a part of the Greenwood home was at least one cherished pet dog. Both Junior and Joyce spent their final days together at Waldron Nursing Center, surrounded by friends and caregivers who were like family to him.
Junior is father to Pam Stebbins of Little Rock, Gary Speaks of Greenwood and the late Larry Speaks of Fort Smith through his early marriage to Rita Frost McGrew, who was also from Waldron. He was "Grandpa" to seven grandchildren and was blessed with five great-grandchildren.
Junior's graveside life celebration will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron. Interment will immediately follow. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Junior's visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, where Junior's family will receive friends.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019