Herman Wheeler
Herman Lee Wheeler, 86, of Fort Smith died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Harvest Time with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his children, Owalah Bobbit, Trefana Christian and Kenneth Wheeler; a brother, Gerald Wheeler; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019
