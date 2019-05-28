|
|
Herman Wheeler
Herman L. Wheeler, 86, of Fort Smith entered into rest Sunday May 26, 2019. He was born in Duncan, Okla., and was a member of Harvest Time. He was retired from several occupations, but his passion was his first — construction and home building. Later he was involved in retail with Wheel-In Western Wear and then the installation of commercial flooring for Walmart.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jane; and their son, Mickey.
He is survived by two daughters, Owalah Jane Bobbitt and husband Jimmy of Tulsa and Trefana Christian and husband Steve of Fort Smith; one son, Kenneth L. Wheeler and wife Debbie of Fort Smith; one brother, Gerald Wheeler and wife Barbara of Duncan, Okla.; and six grandchildren, Aaron and Nicholas Bobbitt, Jessica Mendenhall, Chip Christian, Morgan Hanna and Marae Honaker; and six great-grandchildren.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Harvest Time with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Bobbitt, Nicholas Bobbitt, Chip Christian, Nathan Mendenhall, Curtis DeArmond and Rick Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019