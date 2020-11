Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hershel's life story with friends and family

Share Hershel's life story with friends and family

Hershel Pyron

Hershel Leon Pyron, 85, of Altus died Nov. 19, 2020.

Private burial and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by four daughters, Sheryl Cook, Lisa Moss, Diane Pofahl and Kristi Hammer; a son, Richard Pyron; a brother, Dale Pyron; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store