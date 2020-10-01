1/1
Hershell Humble
1950 - 2020
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Hershell "PawPaw" Cline Humble, 70, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 9, 1950, in Hazen to James and Julia Frances (Thomas) Humble.
He was a retired U.S. Army National Guard command sergeant major of 42 years and was highly decorated.
He was was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Roberta.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Berry and husband Brian of Choctaw, Okla., and Kemah Dawn of Mulberry; four grandchildren, Tynr Johnson and wife Heather, Kaylor Johnson and fiancé Dusty Falcon, Kenyon Johnson and Rylan Stiles; a brother, Horace "Clint" Humble of Hazen; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the U. S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Honorary pallbearers are those who knew or served under Command Sgt. Maj. Hershell Humble.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
