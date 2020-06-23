Hilda Butler

Hilda Jewell Butler, 91, of Muldrow died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Roland.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at East Side Free Will Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by a daughter, Darla Lockwood; a son, Gary Butler; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



