Hilda Harris

Hilda "Dathern" Harris, 102, of Paris died July 22, 2020, in Paris.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by a niece, Maryna Laughlin; and a nephew, Gary Shelton.



