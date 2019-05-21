|
Hilda Strobel
Hilda C. Komp Strobel, 94, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Subiaco, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Nov. 22, 1924, in Paris to her parents, Henry and Theresa (Baumgartner) Komp Sr. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco for over 60 years and after moving to Little Rock became a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church for the past 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Theresa (Baumgartner) Komp Sr; her husband, Eugene L. Strobel; and her brother, Henry "Hank" Komp Jr.
She is survived by her three daughters, Hilda Strobel Mayfield of Mabelvale, Jane Strobel Dugan and husband Norbert of Bryant and Linda "Susie" Strobel Schneider and husband Don of Mabelvale; two sons, Dennis Strobel and wife Judi of Little Rock and Tom Strobel and wife Amy of Subiaco; one sister, Marie Komp Schluterman of Paris; four brothers, Ed Komp of Wichita, Kan., Larry Komp of Fort Smith, George Komp of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rufus Komp of Wichita; 14 grandchildren, Phillip Mayfield and wife Elizabeth, Kimberly Mayfield Climer and husband James, Tim Dugan and wife Chris, Greg Dugan and wife Melissa, Doug Schneider and wife Brooke, Rhonda Schneider Jansen and husband Brian, Mark Schneider, Haley Strobel Groustra and husband Kevin, Aaron Strobel and wife Amanda, Hayden Strobel, Nicholas Strobel and wife Jarah, Jonas Strobel and wife Lacey, Evan Strobel and Ethan Strobel; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Rosary service for all of her family and friends in Little Rock will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Little Rock.
Rosary service for her family and friends in Subiaco will be said at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church officiated by Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Mayfield, Tim Dugan, Greg Dugan, Doug Schneider, Mark Schneider, Aaron Strobel, Nicholas Strobel, Jonas Strobel, Evan Strobel and Ethan Strobel.
Honorary pallbearers are Kimberly Mayfield Climer, Rhonda Schneider Jansen, Haley Strobel Groustra and Hayden Strobel.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019