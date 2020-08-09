Hoa Aunguyen

Hoa Aunguyen, 54, of Van Buren, passed away Aug. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. Hoa was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Saigon, Vietnam.

He was remembered for his good heart, readiness to help others and sense of humor.

Hoa is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Tu-Oanh Le; and his daughter, Anh Au; and two dogs, Mino and Kiki.

Funeral service will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



