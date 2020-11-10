Hoa Nguyen
Hoa Nguyen, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born April 6, 1940, in Hai Phong, Vietnam, to Can Van Nguyen and Chach Thi Nguyen. She was a homemaker and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nghiep Bui.
She is survived by four daughters, Lilly Nguyen and husband Eric, Lan Powers and husband Richard, Mo Vo and husband Phan and Dawn Bui and husband Woi Chung Tie; four sons, Lap Bui and wife Kay, Bao Bui and husband Michael White, Sherman Bui and Johnson Bui; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where rosary will be said at 6 p.m.
Online tributes may be made at OckerPutmanFuneralHome.com
.