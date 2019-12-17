|
Hoanh Tran
Hoanh Trieu Tran, 60, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Dec, 15, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Tuyet Thi Nguyen; two sons, Christian and Benji Tran; his mother, Biet Tran; four sisters, Van, Nga, Phuong and Hang Tran; two brothers, James and Ross Tran; and a grandchild.
Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019