Holli Caughern
Holli Ann Caughern was born Oct. 25, 1976, and went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 23, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kit; a daughter, Katie Ann Curtis and son-in-law Andy Curtis and son Daxton Caughern, all of Greenbrier. Holli is also survived by her mother and special dad, Terrie and Ed Hogue of Greenbrier; a sister, Catherine Lively and husband Rob of Conway; her grandparents, Paul and Ann Sheets of Pocahontas; her father- and mother-in-law, Jeff and Denise Caughern and a sister-in-law and husband Casey and Rick Landry of Heavener. She is also survived by numerous family members including special siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Gene Berry.
Holli's life was defined by the people she loved and the gracious way she served others. Jesus was more than a story to Holli. She was saved at the age of five and from that moment on, Jesus gave Holli's life purpose and direction. Holli was gifted with a beautiful voice that she used to glorify her God. After singing a song, it was not uncommon to hear, "No one can sing like Holli." With humility and grace, Holli redirected that praise to the One she so lovingly adored — her Savior and Lord.
Holli loved her family with all of her heart. Kit was her rock, and she was his. The love Kit and Holli shared was evident during every season of their lives, but especially during the last four years as Holli battled ongoing health issues. Katie and Dax were Holli's pride and joy. She loved being their mother. Holli strived to never miss an important moment; she planned her life around the needs of her children. Terrie and Holli had a special mother-daughter relationship that made them an unstoppable team. They shared a love of decorating where Holli's impeccable style and incredible attention to detail came shining through.
Holli's extended family and friends were always on the receiving end of Holli's love and grace. She wanted to know how you were doing and how she could pray for you. Holli gave herself to the work she did at Pediatrics Plus, where she served for 14 years as a physical therapist. Holli loved the children she treated, wanting them to thrive. Church was also an important part of Holli's life. She found her place serving in the Worship Ministry and Women's Ministry at Crosspoint Baptist Church in Greenbrier. It was a wonderful church home for Holli and continues to provide love and ministry for her family.
Holli's desire was for her life to point others to Jesus, a desire that provides Holli's legacy. Even now, as she is healed and in the presence of Jesus, others are hearing about God's love and how they can have a relationship with Jesus. Nothing would bring Holli more joy than knowing that God is using her life to encourage others. She will always be remembered as a woman of incredible love, beauty and grace. The family extends their deep appreciation to the church, community, family and friends for the unwavering support and love during this battle.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Second Baptist Church in Conway. Graveside service will be held the same day at 4 p.m. at Sutton Cemetery in Pocahontas.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Donations in memory of Holli may be made to Crosspoint Baptist Church, 48 Glenn Lane, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020