Homer Langston Jr.
Homer "Tony" Anthony Langston Jr., 82, passed away Sept. 12, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. He was born in 1937 to Homer Anthony and Orilla Reeves Langston in Coal Hill. Tony lived near his daughter in Olympia the past eight years and before that in Charleston, Fort Smith, Dallas, New Orleans, San Antonio and Coal Hill. He graduated with honors from Coal Hill Public School in 1955, cum laude from College of the Ozarks in 1959 and Arkansas Law School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1955-63.
Professionally, Tony was a lawyer and a teacher. He worked at Resolution Trust Corp., Southland Financial Corp., Hunt-Stephens Investments, Texas Pacific Oil Co., Diott Inc. Realtors, Zale Corp., the City of Dallas and San Antonio School District. He was listed in the 1973-74 Who's Who in Texas and was named in the 1970 Outstanding Young Men of America and 1975 Outstanding Americans in the South. Tony was a commissioner of the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Soccer Association and a member of Bethany United Presbyterian and Northway Baptist Church.
He was hardworking, loyal, funny and a loving father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed.
Tony leaves behind a son, David Mark Langston; a daughter, Carol Michelle Langston; and his grandchildren, Christopher and Maya.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Clara Langston, James Craven and Fanny Jane Roberts Reeves; his parents, Homer Anthony and Orilla Reeves Langston; and his brother, Jim Edwin Langston.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel, 509 W. Main St., Clarksville. Burial will be at Coal Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Providence Sound Home Care and Hospice through Providence St. Peter Foundation, 413 Lilly Road N.E., Olympia, WA 98506 or online at washington.providence.org/donate/st-peter-foundation; or a dementia prevention society at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Please share memories online at www.funeralalternatives.org.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019