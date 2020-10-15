1/1
Houston Peters
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Houston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houston Peters
Houston Peters, 99, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Mountainburg to Sterling and Nancy Peters.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Riverside Furniture. He was a lifetime member of 81 Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeanetta Loman and husband Larry and LaNelle Dollard and husband Curtis, both of Alma; five grandchildren, Lori Griffin and husband Steve of Van Buren, Daniel DeLaet and wife Brandy, Kyle Dollard and wife Amanda and Matthew Dollard and wife Alana, all of Alma, and Krista Cochran and husband Logan of Mulberry; and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way, Dustin, Logan, Dylan, Jesse, Lilie, Jacob, Sam, Danica, Megan, Emmarie, Brooklyn and Hadleigh.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Peters Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peters Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved