Houston Qualls
Houston "Bud" Qualls, 89, of Nicut died Sunday, Apr. 30, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nicut with burial at Seabolt Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Karl of Nicut; three sons, Donald and Ronald Qualls, both of Nicut, and Mickey Qualls of Roland; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchidren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
