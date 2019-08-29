Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Bell


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Bell Obituary
Howard Bell
Howard Gideon Bell was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Spiro to the late Gideon Walter and Ellen Wilma (Chapple) Bell. He passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 78. He attended Victory Worship Center in Spiro and retired from the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bell; two daughters, Caylin Thompson and husband David and Christine Bell; three grandchildren, Adrea Thompson, David Lee Thompson and R.J. Higbee and wife Felicia; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson; one sister, Tootie West; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and other family and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Gideon and Ellen Bell; and two sisters, Betty Hawks and Retha Graham.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Bryan Fouts officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
To sign Mr. Bell's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now