Howard Bell
Howard Gideon Bell was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Spiro to the late Gideon Walter and Ellen Wilma (Chapple) Bell. He passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 78. He attended Victory Worship Center in Spiro and retired from the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bell; two daughters, Caylin Thompson and husband David and Christine Bell; three grandchildren, Adrea Thompson, David Lee Thompson and R.J. Higbee and wife Felicia; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson; one sister, Tootie West; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and other family and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Gideon and Ellen Bell; and two sisters, Betty Hawks and Retha Graham.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Bryan Fouts officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019