Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Fisher Obituary
Howard Fisher
Howard Lee Fisher, 89, of Bonanza passed away April 30, 2020, at Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center. He was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Fort Smith to Eliza and Effie Fisher, the eldest of seven children. Howard worked in photography and sales most of his working life. He was the former owner of The Photo Shop which was located in Phoenix Village. From there, he went on to work for Gibson Discount Center, Howard Discount Center, Cash Jewelry and Walmart, from where he retired. He was a lifelong resident and the former mayor of Bonanza, where he and his wife Beverly raised their children. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren, spoiling them at every opportunity.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Sue (Smith) Fisher; and two sons, Howard "Buzzy" Fisher Jr. and Howard Lee Fisher III.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheila and husband Glenn Kutter of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Bass of Centerton and Margarette and husband Ken Mathis of Sprio; a brother, Kenneth Fisher and wife Melissa of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Amy Kutter-Kunnary of Van Buren and Joseph Kutter of Little Rock; several great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center for the love and care they gave Howard these last few months. A special thanks to Mick Shropshire, "We love you." Thanks for all the late night and early morning support and words of encouragement.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -