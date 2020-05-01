|
|
Howard Fisher
Howard Lee Fisher, 89, of Bonanza passed away April 30, 2020, at Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center. He was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Fort Smith to Eliza and Effie Fisher, the eldest of seven children. Howard worked in photography and sales most of his working life. He was the former owner of The Photo Shop which was located in Phoenix Village. From there, he went on to work for Gibson Discount Center, Howard Discount Center, Cash Jewelry and Walmart, from where he retired. He was a lifelong resident and the former mayor of Bonanza, where he and his wife Beverly raised their children. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren, spoiling them at every opportunity.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Sue (Smith) Fisher; and two sons, Howard "Buzzy" Fisher Jr. and Howard Lee Fisher III.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheila and husband Glenn Kutter of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Bass of Centerton and Margarette and husband Ken Mathis of Sprio; a brother, Kenneth Fisher and wife Melissa of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Amy Kutter-Kunnary of Van Buren and Joseph Kutter of Little Rock; several great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center for the love and care they gave Howard these last few months. A special thanks to Mick Shropshire, "We love you." Thanks for all the late night and early morning support and words of encouragement.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020