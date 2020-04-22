|
|
Howard Hattabaugh
Howard Lee Hattabaugh, 78, of Mansfield passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Howard was born in Elm Park and graduated from Mansfield High School. He was well-respected in the timber industry and was featured in Southern Logging Times for being one of the first logging contractors in the area to use mechanized cutting equipment. More recently, he was also known for owning and operating a local sawmill, Square Rock Lumber. Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the National Guard. He was a 32nd degree Mason and attended regular lodge meetings at Lynch Prairie Lodge.
Howard will forever be known for his strong work ethic, integrity, generosity and stubbornness, but most of all for his commitment to family. He came from humble beginnings and worked hard and built a better life for his family. He was always willing to give someone a helping hand and a second chance. Howard was also known for his storytelling abilities and although some of the tales may have been tall, they were always entertaining.
Howard was preceded in death by a son, Gary Hattabaugh.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Cleda Joyce Hattabaugh; a son, Mitchell Hattabaugh of Mansfield; a daughter, Rebecca Frueh and husband Brent of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Jeffery Hattabaugh and wife Jennifer, Jonathan Hattabaugh and wife Crystal, Cyrena Maxey and husband Jon, Erica Brothers and husband Dillan, Emily Fincher and Nate Fincher; and six great-grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Tucker, Roque and Lainey Hattabaugh, Cal and Fletcher Maxey and Roselynn Brothers.
Howard's life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Freedom Cemetery, near Waldron. Family and friends are welcome to attend but must remain in their vehicles. Howard's life celebration will be live streamed at www.heritagememorialfh.com and the graveside service can be heard on radio station 87.9 FM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Howard's pallbearers will be Jerald Hattabaugh, Randy Hattabaugh, James Hattabaugh, Jeff Brewer, Mike Brewer and Ricky Joe Metcalf.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Hattabaugh, Glen Rupe, Boyd Brewer and Bo Hattabaugh.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2020