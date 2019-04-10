|
|
Howard Stotts
Howard "Jack" Stotts, 75, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Nov. 17, 1943, in Hartshorne, Okla., to late Howard and Mary Stotts. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired carpenter and loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Jackie Lee of Lawton, Okla.; a sister, Betty Nunley of Marlow, Okla.; a brother, Richard Stotts of Mulberry; and a grandchild.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Ashes will be interred at the U.S. National Cemetery in Elgin, Okla., at a later date.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019