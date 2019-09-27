|
Howard Young
Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2019, Howard Samuel Young passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by loved ones. Howard was born July 9, 1931, to R.M. and Effie Adela Young in Denning. He grew up during The Great Depression on a cotton, corn, soybean and livestock farm on the Arkansas River, south of Ozark, and learned at an early age you had to work if you wanted to eat. That strong work ethic lasted his entire life.
Inspired by Carl Rose and Bob Ott, two county extension agents who visited Howard's family farm to advise on farming practices, Howard decided at age 13 to work toward becoming a county agent. After graduating from Altus High School and with the encouragement of his mother, Howard attended Arkansas Tech for two years then transferred to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where the earned his B.S. and M.S degrees in general agriculture. He later completed post-graduate work at Colorado State University. He worked tirelessly for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, serving as staff chairman in Cleburne, Independence and White Counties.
He was a gifted organizer and motivator and delighted in developing adult leaders in agricultural organizations as well as young people through 4-H. He was especially proud that among the many young men he trained, 11 became staff chairmen and five became state specialists with the Cooperative Extension Service. He called them "boys" and many became lifelong friends.
The counties in which he served recognized his dedication and honored him in many ways. Howard retired from the extension service in 1987. He then earned his license as a real estate agent and land appraiser and worked in that profession until the Arkansas Cattleman's Association hired him as their executive vice-president in 1988. Under his leadership, that organization's 3,000 members grew to 16,000 members, making it the nation's largest cattleman's association. He also spearheaded the purchase of a building for the organization's headquarters and learning center. He later served as the executive director of the Cattleman's Foundation, where he worked until 1996.
Howard did not seek, nor covet, any honors for himself, but felt his calling was to help people reach their potential and was grateful for the opportunity to make his life useful. Nevertheless, his work was recognized in many ways. He was named Progressive Farmers Man of the Year in 1993 and inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in 1996. Also, in 1996 the Arkansas Cattleman's Association honored Howard and his colleague Frank Baker by establishing a joint scholarship in their names. White County awards the Howard S. Young 4-H Scholarship to an outstanding 4-H member each year. He received many other awards and honors including the Distinguished Service Award from Arkansas Forage and Grassland Council in 1991, the Distinguished Service Award from the National County Agents Association and the Superior Achievement Award from the Arkansas Extension Service. He was inducted into the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society of Agriculture in 1993, the University of Arkansas Department of Animal Science named him Friend of the Department in 1998 and he received the Outstanding Alumnus Award from the University of Arkansas Bumpers College of Agriculture in 1999.
Howard was a devout Christian and family man. He was ordained a deacon at Batesville West Baptist Church and served as a deacon at Valley Baptist Church in Searcy and at Hopewell Baptist Church in Atkins.
He met his wife Inez Murdoch at Arkansas Tech University and they married in 1952. They celebrated 67 years of life together and were blessed with five children.
He always insisted his professional accomplishments were made possible by her encouragement and companionship. She served as his partner in all ways, most notably by raising their family and developing the Century Farm and Homestead held in Inez's family since 1867. During the last 25 years of his life Howard enjoyed working his cattle on the Murdoch Farm, serving the Lord with a joyful heart and showing his countless friends and family how to love without reserve.
Howard and Inez's son, Howard Scott, preceded Howard in death at two years of age. Howard was also preceded in death by his parents, Milburn and Effie Young; sisters, Margie Hopkins, Lois Estes and Polly Nichols; and brother, Warren Young.
He is survived by his wife, Inez; brother, Bill Young; sister, Betty Carter; brother-in-law, Charles Murdoch; four daughters, Ann Edwards and husband David, Susan Bradberry and husband Bobby, Melissa Clark and husband Gary and Sammye Quattlebaum and husband Storm; and one grandson, eight granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lemley Funeral Service in Atkins with visitation starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the Young Baker Scholarship, Arkansas Cattleman's Foundation, P.O. Box 56043, Little Rock, AR 72214; or Hopewell Baptist Church, P.O. Box 253, Atkins, AR 72823; or Oakland Cemetery, P.O. Box 440, Atkins, AR 72823.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 28, 2019