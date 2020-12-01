Hoyt Goodner
Hoyt Goodner, 86, of Waldron passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at a Waldron nursing home. He was born June 24, 1934, in Boles, the son of Orval K. Goodner and Effie Taylor Goodner.
Hoyt graduated from Waldron High School in 1951 and attended Arkansas Polytechnic College (Arkansas Tech) and Arkansas State Teachers College (University of Central Arkansas). After serving in the U.S. Army and National Guard, his career path was varied: He was a sales representative for Southwestern Bell in Stillwater, Okla., an administrator at Scott County Hospital/Pinewood Nursing Home in Waldron, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Havana, where he was a rural mail carrier. He was a member of Havana United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, until his vision declined. Above all else, Hoyt loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harland Goodner.
He is survived by a daughter, Karan Rogers (Joe Don) of Waldron; a son, Greg Goodner (Carolyn) of Greenwood; three granddaughters, Kayleigh Hill (Michael) of Arlington, Texas, Darby Knox (Taylor) of North Little Rock and Madison Goodner of Greenwood; a great-granddaughter, Kameryn Hill of Arlington; a sister, Oleta Lewis (Harrell) of Cabot; a sister-in-law, Marlene Goodner of Benton; the mother of his children, Linda Goodner of Waldron; and several nieces and nephews.
Private committal service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Memorials may be made to Havana United Methodist Church c/o Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 786, Waldron, AR 72958.
