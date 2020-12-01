1/1
Hoyt Goodner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyt Goodner
Hoyt Goodner, 86, of Waldron passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at a Waldron nursing home. He was born June 24, 1934, in Boles, the son of Orval K. Goodner and Effie Taylor Goodner.
Hoyt graduated from Waldron High School in 1951 and attended Arkansas Polytechnic College (Arkansas Tech) and Arkansas State Teachers College (University of Central Arkansas). After serving in the U.S. Army and National Guard, his career path was varied: He was a sales representative for Southwestern Bell in Stillwater, Okla., an administrator at Scott County Hospital/Pinewood Nursing Home in Waldron, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Havana, where he was a rural mail carrier. He was a member of Havana United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, until his vision declined. Above all else, Hoyt loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harland Goodner.
He is survived by a daughter, Karan Rogers (Joe Don) of Waldron; a son, Greg Goodner (Carolyn) of Greenwood; three granddaughters, Kayleigh Hill (Michael) of Arlington, Texas, Darby Knox (Taylor) of North Little Rock and Madison Goodner of Greenwood; a great-granddaughter, Kameryn Hill of Arlington; a sister, Oleta Lewis (Harrell) of Cabot; a sister-in-law, Marlene Goodner of Benton; the mother of his children, Linda Goodner of Waldron; and several nieces and nephews.
Private committal service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Memorials may be made to Havana United Methodist Church c/o Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 786, Waldron, AR 72958.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Waldron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved