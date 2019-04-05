Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Hoyt Leonard Jr. Obituary
Hoyt Leonard Jr.
Hoyt Leonard Jr., 90, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. He was retired from Dixie Cup, a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2–7 p.m. from at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
He is survived by two daughters, Billie Knittig and husband Jerry of Fort Smith and Mitzi Efurd and husband Ken of Fort Smith; one brother, Donnie Leonard of Fort Smith; two sisters, Peggy Booth of Fort Smith and Linda Dunn of Lavaca; five grandchildren, Michael Whitson, Chris Leonard, Amanda Whitt, Megan Sullivan and Holly Trotter; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bea Leonard; one son, Terry Leonard; three brothers, R.A., Jim and B.F. Leonard; and four sisters, JoAnn Hartsell, Wanda Robison, Barbara Yadon and Genieve Gipson.
A special thank you from the family goes to Betty Lytle, Dustin Perceful and The Heart of Hospice.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019
