Hoyt Repass Jr.
Hoyt Repass Jr., 71, of Hartford passed away April 30, 2019, surrounded by family in Fort Smith. He was born March 10, 1948, to the late Hoyt Sr. and Roy Edna Repass. He was a self-employed home builder and left his legacy in the many homes he built in this area. Hoyt was also an avid outdoorsman who spent his free time fishing, hunting and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Leona Williams of Hartford and Jackie Brazil of Fort Smith.
Hoyt is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Sean Mellon of Charleston; two granddaughters, Riley Shea and Amelia Taff, also of Charleston; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Wanda Hearn of Fort Smith, Mary Ranz of Fort Smith, Joan and Ray Pittman of Midland and Vickie Walker of Midland and Duane Williams of Hartford; his close friend, Brenda Printy of Fort Smith; and many more family members and friends.
As per his wishes, he is being cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 4205 AR-252 W., Hartford, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. You are invited to join Hoyt's family in celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Hoyt's honor to the or the .
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019