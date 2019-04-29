|
Hoyt Waganer
Hoyt "Buddy" Vestal Waganer, 100 years young, of Booneville, was the hardest working person until a broken hip put him down at age 98. He loved helping others. That was his quest in life, always. There are so many people he helped and was happy to do so. He built decks, porches, coy ponds, fences, storage buildings, a cabin and helped build a church.
Hoyt, like his dad, brothers and cousins, grew up working in wood, whether it be a woodpile, sawmill, church furniture or lumber yards. He was as good as they come. Hoyt served his country during World War II, having been stationed in Germany; he talked a lot about the war.
Hoyt accepted Jesus and was baptized on his 88th birthday. From that day forward he was a dedicated Christian.
Hoyt was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Odessa (Swint) Waganer; one son, Sam N. Waganer; son-in-law, Jim Gibson; brothers, Henry (Blanche) Waganer, O.A. "Al" Wagoner (Nancy); sisters, Delta Strickland (Edgar "Doc") Strickland and Launia Flemming Justice and her first husband Hayden Flemming; brother-in-law, Roy Scruggs; and sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae Waganer and Ernestine Waganer.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Magazine Methodist Church with burial at Lick Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Magazine Methodist Church.
Hoyt is survived by one daughter, Linda Gibson of Magazine; one daughter-in-law, Lynn Waganer of Fort Smith; three brothers, Arnold Lee Waganer of Louisiana, Kenneth Waganer of Poteau and Bill Wagoner of Hackett; and one sister, Charlene Scruggs of Fort Smith. He worshiped his three grandchildren, Bryson Waganer (Christina), Erin Hawkins (Jason) and Bryan Gibson (Danna Duke); and his four great-grandchildren, Chase Gibson, Landrie Waganer, Riley Waganer and Rhyan Hawkins. He would do anything for his grandkids and he did.
Pallbearers will be Roy Sims, Geral Holloway, Trey Holloway, Josh Holloway, Russell Swint, Tyson Washburn and James Brackney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Assembly of God Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 732, Booneville, AR 72927; or Magazine Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. BOX 439, Magazine, AR 72927.
God bless all of you for your prayers, love and friendship for so many years.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019