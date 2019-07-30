|
Hubert Blankenship
Hubert Blankenship, 86, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born April 23, 1933, in Starkville, Miss., to the late Claude and Amorie Blankenship. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a multi-graded stakes winning horse trainer, a member of AQHA and OHRC and trained horses from 1960 until his retirement.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa K. Robinson of Van Buren; a son, Ross Robinson of Van Buren; a sister, Johnnie Ree Powell of Lumberton, Texas; two aunts, Frances Douglas and Gladys Hamilton; five grandchildren, Lily, Molly, Shay, Cameron and J.J.; four nieces, Stephanie Cowin, Amanda McCracken, Tammy Russell and Gena Powell; and special friends, Dr. Charles Elliott and wife Missy.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Floyd McKee, Angel Gamon, Mike Duquette, John Ray, Joseph Holcomb Sr. and Mike Burgess.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Brooks, Jerry Burgess, G.R. Carter Jr., Johnny Esner, Tommy Petree, Ronnie Long, Bill Vickery, Kenneth McKee, Dr. David Billins, Orin Cogburn, Earl Beshears, Butch Bagley, SFC Earl Plumlee, Ted Stamps, Dr. Gary White, Ron Lockhart, Eric Plumlee, Claude McKee and Rex Brooks.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019