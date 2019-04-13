|
Hubert Jones
Hubert Jones, of Spiro, was born May 14, 1930, in Edgemont to Elige and Elaine (Pettett) Jones and passed away April 10, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jones; daughters, Sharon Heavener and husband David and Vickey Moore and husband Jimmy; son, H.Wayne Jones; grandchildren, Angie Kehler, Jeramie Kehler, Dr. Timothy Jones and Amanda Edwards; great-grandchildren, Cameron Kehler, Logan Kehler, Callie Jones, Warren Jones and Sofia Edwards; sister, Margaret Taylor; brother, Utah Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his daughter-in-law, Diane Jones; and brothers, Roy, Dillard and Henry Jones.
Whether hunting, fishing, camping or simply mowing his 4-acre lawn every summer, Hubert was always active and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with friends and family on long circular road trips to see many different parts of the country. He and Dorothy were active and loyal members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3860 in Spiro and attended three of their national conventions.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Joe Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Larry Jones, Garry Jones, Danny Jones, Harold Jones, Joe Taylor and Ernie Taylor.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Spiro High School Future Farmers of America Scholarship Fund c/o Mr. Dustin McLemore, 600 W. Broadway St., Spiro, OK 74959.
To sign Mr. Jones' online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019