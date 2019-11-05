|
Hubert Staggs
The Rev. Hubert Staggs, 85, of Mountainburg went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born May 3, 1934, in McNeil to the late Jake and Wilma Staggs. Hubert served in the U.S. Army and was a medic during the Korean War. Hubert retired from ministry after serving 51 years as a Freewill Baptist pastor to area churches. He attended Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church and was a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge in Alma.
In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Jimmy and Leonard; and a sister, Mary Lynn.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne of the home; two sons, Bryan Staggs and wife Rebecca of Ellijay, Ga., and Barry Staggs of Mountainburg; a sister, Ann Minica of Midland, Texas; a grandson, Jacob Staggs; and several cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Services will be led by the Revs. Jimmy Morrison, Richard Gilstrap and Justin Allen.
Pallbearers will be Eric Capp, Todd and Courtney Harris, Neil Hamlin, Milton Parker and Dennis Sneed.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Allen, Tony Allen, Marty Belcher, Stanley Beckham, Charles Christian, Bob Gilstrap, Tony Harris, Jack Hattabaugh, Glen Hopkins Jr., Rick Warnock, Nathan Whatley, area FWB ministers and deacons and friends at the Mountainburg Senior Center.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
The family would like to thank Crawford Healthcare for their kindness and care of their loved one.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019