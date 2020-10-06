1/1
Hubert Young
1929 - 2020
Hubert Loyd Young, 90, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 27, 1929, in Mulberry to W.C. and Tressie Young. He was an electrician, a retired U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Darla Young.
He is survived by three sons, Allen Young and Steve Young, both in Fort Smith, and Kenny Johnson of Tulsa; a daughter, Karen Woodruff of Gans; a brother, Bob Young of Van Buren; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
