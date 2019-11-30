|
|
Hugh Atwood
Hugh Atwood, 94, died Nov. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a veteran of World War II and retired in 1978 from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 36 years of service. Following his retirement, he became active in banking and served on the Board of MidSouth Bank in Jonesboro. His civic activities included past president on many boards: the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Downtown Lions Club and Telephone Pioneers of America. He served on the boards of John T. Gray School, Jonesboro Church Health Center, Jonesboro Interfaith Food Center and Arkansas Seniors Golf Association. Hugh was a member of Craighead County Quorum Court for 14 years and served as their member of the Jonesboro Industrial Committee. A former teacher and member of Mrs. Harry Hill Sunday school class, he held most major governing offices of First United Methodist Church and was a past chairman of their administrative board and trustee committee.
He was preceded in death by two children, Janie and Allen Atwood.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Cotton Atwood; a daughter, Susan McFerran and her husband Mike of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Allen McFerran and his wife Malarie, Jane Jackson and her husband Steve and Ann McFerran; three great-grandchildren, Emerson, Maggie Jane and Hayes McFerran; two nephews, Jim Dunn and his wife Suzie and Don Dunn and his wife Cathy; and his wonderful caregivers, Tarra Boecher, Ashlyn Minor and Laura Ledbeter.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Roebuck Chapel in First United Methodist Church. Service and cremation are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the church narthex, following the service.
Memorials may be made to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or the .
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019