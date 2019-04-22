|
|
Hugh Brewer Jr.
Hugh H. Brewer Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born June 10, 1936, in Fort Smith the beloved son of Hugh H. Brewer Sr. and Christine Stalter Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sisters, Mollie Brewer Crockett and Anne Brewer Stewart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Rice Brewer; his sons, Hugh Rice Brewer Sr., and Arthur Payne Brewer and wife Tina; his daughter, Dr. Martha "Marti" Brewer Sharkey and husband Craig; his six grandchildren, Andrew Payne Brewer and wife Jayne, Blake Morrow Brewer, Hugh Rice Brewer Jr. and wife Liz, Leigh Taylor Allison Stidham and husband Tim, Caroline Brewer Sharkey and Martha Christine Sharkey; and his four great-grandchildren, Micah James Brewer, Noah Payne Brewer, Emery Taylor Stidham and Anna Margaret Stidham.
Hugh worked his way through college beginning at Arkansas Tech University before graduating from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Following graduation in 1959, he served in the Army as a first lieutenant and battery commander of a Nike missile site on Lake Michigan in Chicago. He and Martha subsequently returned to Fayetteville and he earned registration as a professional electrical engineer in 1966. He worked as a distribution engineer for SWEPCO, a consulting engineer with McClelland Consulting Engineers and president and CEO of Upchurch Electrical Supply. Upon retirement, he proudly earned his private pilot license.
Hugh was an active leader in the community and served as president or chairman of multiple organizations over the years, including Fayetteville Downtown Rotary Club, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Air Museum, Fayetteville Civil Service Commission, Fayetteville Country Club and Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering. In addition, he was treasurer of the Arkansas Alumni Association for several years. He was a member of the board of governors of Washington Regional Medical Center, a member of the board of directors of First National Bank and a founding member of the boards of both Abilities Unlimited and Fayetteville Creative School. Hugh was an active member of First United Presbyterian Church, where he was an ordained elder and chaired many committees over the years.
Hugh received multiple honors and awards from the University of Arkansas and the Department of Engineering for his years of service and leadership. In 2014, Hugh was honored with the Arkansas Alumni Community Service Award. In 2015, he was again honored with the Arkansas Electrical Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award. In addition, he was awarded the highest honor from the College of Engineering by being inducted into the Engineering Hall of Fame.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Private burial will be in the columbarium at First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home.
Public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First United Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas or First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nelsonberna.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019