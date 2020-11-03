Hugh Roberson

Hugh "H.C." Charles Roberson passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He grew up in Plainview, raised by his loving parents.

H.C. was the valedictorian of his high school class. Shortly after graduation, he met the love of his life, Bonnie "Jo" Meredith. As an only child, marrying into the Meredith family with 10 children was a dream come true for him. He knew Jo was the one after he laid eyes on her, but their first date sealed the deal when he arrived to pick her up and saw children popping out of the windows, running around the side of the house and swinging down from tree limbs. He loved each of them and their families dearly.

He held Jo on a pedestal and talked about her often. She was the love of his life. Together they had four daughters. While some men wish for a son, H.C. took pride in having four beautiful, strong, independent daughters, and never going bald. He was known to work from dusk until dawn and waking up the children on the weekends with Bach, Beethoven or the Beatles.

He served in the U.S. Army for six years and was deployed to many places, including Japan and Korea. After the Army, he worked in logging and natural gas drilling before landing a job in sales and delivery. He lived in eight different states and two different countries.

He loved Disney movies and enjoyed watching them with his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He enjoyed John Wayne and other western movies, peanut butter, Hershey chocolate and, best of all, Coca-Cola. He loved his family, friends and caregivers, and was loved dearly by them. His family is beyond proud of the man he was and the life he lived. No one ever wondered if they were loved by him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie Jo Roberson in 2002; and his mother and father, Nannie Ruth and Hugh Cyrus Roberson.

He is survived by four children, Michele Kassel (Michael), Anita Kerr (Charlie), Donna Rebecek (Jim) and Terri Roberson (Ben Lane); seven grandchildren, Courtney Kassel, Jessica Kassel, Stephanie Kassel, Meredith Henry, Elizabeth Rebecek, Garrin Kerr and Griffin Kerr; and four great-grandchildren, Brantley Kassel, Nic Applegarth, Adler Kassel-Scott and Lux Kassel-Scott.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston.



