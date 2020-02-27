Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hughie Pledger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hughie Pledger


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hughie Pledger Obituary
Hughie Pledger
Hughie Ray Pledger, 79, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Hughie was born May 25, 1940, to Ellen Mae Kilgore and Hughie Bryant Pledger in Altus. Hughie worked many years for the U.S. Postal Service in Missouri and Arkansas, He loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved his family and he loved God. Hughie was a very generous person, often giving his time and money to those in need.
Hughie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Hughie Ray Jr.; two brothers, John and Roy Pledger; two sisters, Betty Jean and Irene Pledger; and a great-nephew, Caleb Andrew Hanson.
Hughie is survived by a daughter, Tammy Davis; two sisters, Ellen Estes and Pearl Robertson; and three brothers, Kenneth, Arthur and Joe Pledger.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith officiated by Kenneth Pledger. Burial will be at Mayberry Cemetary in Lavaca, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Pledger, Carl Hanson, Wayne Pledger, Carl Estep, Olivia Hanson and Paula Hanson.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hughie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -