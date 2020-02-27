|
|
Hughie Pledger
Hughie Ray Pledger, 79, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Hughie was born May 25, 1940, to Ellen Mae Kilgore and Hughie Bryant Pledger in Altus. Hughie worked many years for the U.S. Postal Service in Missouri and Arkansas, He loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved his family and he loved God. Hughie was a very generous person, often giving his time and money to those in need.
Hughie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Hughie Ray Jr.; two brothers, John and Roy Pledger; two sisters, Betty Jean and Irene Pledger; and a great-nephew, Caleb Andrew Hanson.
Hughie is survived by a daughter, Tammy Davis; two sisters, Ellen Estes and Pearl Robertson; and three brothers, Kenneth, Arthur and Joe Pledger.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith officiated by Kenneth Pledger. Burial will be at Mayberry Cemetary in Lavaca, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Pledger, Carl Hanson, Wayne Pledger, Carl Estep, Olivia Hanson and Paula Hanson.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020