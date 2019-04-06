|
|
Hunter Candelaria
Hunter Ryan Candelaria, 20, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Mulberry. He was an employee of Malco Theater in Van Buren, a student at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and attended Kibler Baptist Church. He was born Aug. 11, 1998, in Fort Smith.
Hunter was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alberta Burkholder.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Vaught Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Melissa Burkholder of Mountainburg; his father, James Candelaria of Mulberry; two brothers, James "Dee" Dyllan Candelaria and Brandon Candelaria, both of Van Buren; one stepsister, Amber Holt of Alma; and grandparents, Gilbert Burkholder of Alma and Pat and Conrad Hoffman of Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon and Dee Candelaria, Dakota Palmer, Richard Turner, Shawn Abner and Jacob Cooney.
Honorary pallbearer is David Burkholder.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019