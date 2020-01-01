|
Hurcel Williams
Hurcel Lee Williams, 84, of Abbott died Dec. 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington with burial at Gilliam Cemetery under the direction of Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
He is survived by four children, Pamela Hattabaugh and Stephen, Robert and Johnny Williams; a brother, Charles Williams; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 2, 2020