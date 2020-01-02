|
|
Hurcel Williams
Hurcel Lee Williams, 84, of Abbott went to meet his Lord and Savior on Dec. 30, 2019. He was born April 25, 1935, in Abbott to the late Rufus and Vinita (Harp) Williams.
Many people will remember Hurcel as the one who drilled their water well; this is what he did to support his family for many years. Some will remember him as the fastest guy at Centerville Speedway. He loved fast cars, but his greatest loves were God, his family and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Betty Leonard Williams; four brothers. Raymond, James, Herman, and Ray; and a sister, Bernice.
Hurcel is survived by four children, Stephen Williams and wife Kathy of Abbott, Pamela Hattabaugh and husband Randy of Lucas, Robert Williams of Burnsville and Johnny Williams and wife Darla of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Jesse Hattabaugh, Tasha Bailey, Zoe Hattabaugh, Elizabeth Williams, Hanna Williams, Sarah Williams, Jeremy Williams and Maleahh Williams; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Williams of Abbott; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Burial will be at Gilliam Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Hunt, Daryl Hunt, Ronnie Elmore, Joshua Elmore, Bud Qualls and Jim Bray.
Honorary pallbearers are Rex Driscoll, Dave Johnson and Mark Cumbie.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020