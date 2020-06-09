Ida Barrow
1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Barrow
Ida Mae Barrow passed from this life on Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born April 2, 1922, to James Hunter and Talitha May Bethel Barrow in Muldrow. She graduated from Muldrow High School and Northeastern State College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She taught school in Roland and Sallisaw and at Daniel Webster High School in Tulsa. After teaching, she became a secretary for Lawson Petroleum Co. in Tulsa. She was president of Executive Secretaries Inc. in Tulsa.
She was a member of the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Historical Society and Cherokee Heritage Society. Ida was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow, where she enjoyed participating in and attending church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Edward Barrow; a niece, Jennetta Barrow; and a nephew, Max Tuell.
She is survived by a sister, Evalena Tuell of Huntington Beach, Calif.; a nephew , Paul Tuell of Huntington Beach; a niece, Kay Christopher of Ocala, Fla.; several other nephews; her special cousins, Ken, Art, Jake and Jim Floyd; as well as other relatives and friends.
Graveside memorial service will held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Muldrow Memory Garden Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Shawntel Smith Blvd., Muldrow, OK 74948.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved