Ida Barrow
Ida Mae Barrow passed from this life on Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born April 2, 1922, to James Hunter and Talitha May Bethel Barrow in Muldrow. She graduated from Muldrow High School and Northeastern State College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She taught school in Roland and Sallisaw and at Daniel Webster High School in Tulsa. After teaching, she became a secretary for Lawson Petroleum Co. in Tulsa. She was president of Executive Secretaries Inc. in Tulsa.
She was a member of the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Historical Society and Cherokee Heritage Society. Ida was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow, where she enjoyed participating in and attending church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Edward Barrow; a niece, Jennetta Barrow; and a nephew, Max Tuell.
She is survived by a sister, Evalena Tuell of Huntington Beach, Calif.; a nephew , Paul Tuell of Huntington Beach; a niece, Kay Christopher of Ocala, Fla.; several other nephews; her special cousins, Ken, Art, Jake and Jim Floyd; as well as other relatives and friends.
Graveside memorial service will held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Muldrow Memory Garden Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Shawntel Smith Blvd., Muldrow, OK 74948.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.