Ida Capes
Ida Ruth Capes, 80, of Booneville died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Booneville.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Carolan Cemetery near Booneville under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Herring and Sonya Hurst, both of Booneville; three sons, Theo Capes of Spiro, Terry Capes of Booneville and Lawrence of Mansfield; five brothers; four sisters; and 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Friday from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 12, 2019