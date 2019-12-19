Home

Ida Franklin Obituary
Ida Franklin
Ida Franklin, 83, of Springdale, formerly of Sugar Grove, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Helton Cemetery, south of Booneville.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Franklin of the home; three sons, Charles and Tommy Franklin, both of Sugar Grove, and Roy Franklin of Booneville; two sisters, Carolyn Schlinker of Booneville and Marilyn Morris of North Little Rock; a brother, Roger Wilkins of Sugar Grove; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019
