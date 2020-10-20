1/1
Ida Townsend
Ida Townsend
Ida "Sisie" Townsend, 81, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman L. and Winnie G. (Mays) Roper; a son, Loyd C. Trotter II; a sister, Suzanne Cormack; and a brother, Lyman "Bubba" Roper.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer June Perez of Van Buren; a son, Joseph Trotter and wife Darcy of Short; a sister, Nancy Schoenebeck and husband Dick of Kansas City, Mo.; three grandchildren, Joshua Perez, Atalie Menendez and Summer Gambrell; and five great-grandchildren, Bladen, Draken, Drew, Alexzander and Daxton.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Trotter, Antonio Menendez, Joshua Perez, Paul Roper, Clay Roper and Doug Gambrell.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
