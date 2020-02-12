Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Sallisaw City Cemetery
Sallisaw, OK
Illa Barnes Obituary
Illa Barnes
Illa Lovene Barnes, 90, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Vian.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Richards of Sallisaw; a son, Mark Barnes of Sallisaw; a stepson, Jackie Barnes of Redland, Okla.; two sisters: Margaret Deese and Jessie Calloway, both of Sallisaw; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020
