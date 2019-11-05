Home

Ima Crum Obituary
Ima Crum, 88, of Braggs, Okla., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Pentecostal Holiness Church in Braggs with burial at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; three daughters, Linda Dye of Porum, Okla., and Melody Orman and Holly Stanfill, both of Braggs; four sisters, Trisha Crum, Joann Carden, Carolyn Rickner and Brenda Bradley; a brother, A.R. Washington; and 15 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019
