Ima Hobson
Ima Gene Hobson, 88, of Barling passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at a local nursing home. She worked at Desoto Furniture Co. in Van Buren and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Hobson; her parents, Roscoe and Pearl (Riley) Shipp; two sons, Keith Schell and Charles McGinnis; and a grandson, Charles Clay McGinnis.
She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Boyd of Barling and Mary Roberts of Overland Park, Kan.; a sister, Ilee Willmon of Miami, Okla.; a son, David Willmon of Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Roberts, Mark Schoen, Joe McGinnis, Adam Sowells, Robert Roberts and Clayton Schell.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.