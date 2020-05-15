|
|
Ima Ulmer
Ima "Ruth" Ulmer, 81, of Muldrow passed from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1938, to Harry and Ruby Weaver in Muldrow. Ruth graduated from Muldrow High School and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Ruth was a dedicated mother and nana who loved her family fiercely. She loved going to church, spending time with her boys and talking with her sisters. She was the epitome of selflessness and her final prayer was to help her boys and sisters get through her passing, never once asking for anything for herself. Her laugh was infectious. She be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Garry Ulmer; her parents, Harry and Ruby Weaver; and four siblings, Junior Weaver, Floyd Weaver, Dorthene Younger and Sue Edwards.
She is survived by three sons, Garry Ulmer and wife Yvonne and Bobby Ulmer, both of Muldrow, and Larry Ulmer and wife Cindy of Poteau; four grandchildren, Andrea Ulmer of Sallisaw, Nathan and Griffin Ulmer, both of Poteau, and Amanda Ulmer of Fort Smith; four great-grandchildren, Spencer Dewitt of Roland and Jenna Dewitt, Isaiah Ulmer and Ver'Anda Roach, all of Fort Smith; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Joe and Barbara Lee, Wayne and Fern Riggs, Lonnie and Twila Younger, Thomas and Carolyn Studie and Bruce and Janice McQuain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Bill Lee, David Weaver, Anthony Boggs, Mike Wilson, Lance Harvell and Tim Boggs.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020