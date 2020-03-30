|
Imogene Burnett
Imogene T. Burnett, 91, of Alma passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a retired English teacher and counselor for Battiest Public Schools in Broken Arrow, Okla.
She was preceded by her husband of 73 years, James D. Burnett; a son, James "Jim" A. Burnett; and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Burnett.
She is survived by a son, Robert Burnett and wife Jan of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Daphane Burnett of Fayetteville; three granddaughters, Micki Jernigan and family of Greenville, N.C., Stephanie Pinkerton and family of Farmington and Rebecca Caufield and family of Van Buren; and three grandsons, Bill Burnett and family of Rogers, Scott Burnett and family of Norman, Okla., and Sam Wagoner of Fort Smith; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020