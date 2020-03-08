Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fort Smith, AR
1923 - 2020
Imogene Jordan Obituary
Imogene Jordan
Imogene Jordan, 96, of Fort Smith passed peacefully on March 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 9, 1923, in McGregor, Texas, to Mack Edgar Holbrook and Vara Marshall Holbrook. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and worked at Walmart in Van Buren for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 87. Imogene loved to exercise and spend time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Jordan; and a son, Lloyd Lancaster.
Imogene is survived by two daughters, Patricia Wesson and Ronald Sr. of Van Buren and Darla Brasset and Edward III of Cypress, Texas; a son, Gary Gene Lancaster of Kingsland, Texas; a brother, Jim Ed Holbrook; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
