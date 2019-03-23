Home

Imogene Simpson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Imogene Simpson Obituary
Imogene Simpson
Imogene Simpson was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Cherry Hill to Jesse Simpson and Callie Hoover Simpson. She passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital.
She went to work immediately out of high school as an operator for Southwestern Bell and was a dedicated employee until her retirement in 1981, after 35 years.
Imogene loved to travel and bowl at Holiday Lanes, but the two great loves of her life were the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She was an active member of the Fort Smith Quarterback Club and was also active in the Telephone Pioneers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Waymon Simpson and Truman Simpson; and two sisters, Thelma Simpson Hays and Mary Kate Simpson Black.
She leaves behind to honor her memory a host of friends and nine nieces and nephews and their families.
The service will be graveside at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena with the Rev. Ann Ferris officiating, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
Online obituary at www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019
