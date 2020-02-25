|
|
Imogene Wiederkehr
Imogene Catherine Wiederkehr, age 95, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and her husband of 73 years, Joseph Anthony Wiederkehr. She was born April 6, 1924, in Alix to Jim and Maggie Primm. Imogene attended Ozark High School. She married the love of her life, Joe, on Nov. 20, 1946, in St Louis. They moved to Independence, Mo., in 1948 and settled into their lifelong home, where they raised their three beautiful daughters. She graduated from nursing school in 1965 and eventually became a private duty nurse for Mrs. James A. Reed (AKA Nelly Don). Among her many accomplishments, she was a published author and poet, winning many contests and awards. Imogene had a kind and beautiful soul and her greatest accomplishment was raising her beloved family and enjoying her many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Maggie Primm; two brothers, Raymond Primm and Roger Primm; a sister, Eileen Primm; a great-granddaughter, Tahnee Mara Baum; and a great-great-granddaughter, Nathanelly Greathouse.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Wiederkehr; three daughters, JoAnn Moreno (John) of Independence, Barbara Crain (Bernie) of Raymore, Mo., and Donna Goodno (Terry) of Dover; 12 grandchildren, Christina King (Kevin) of Independence, John Bonifacio Moreno of Kansas City, Mo., Joseph Moreno (Amy) of Blue Springs, Mo., Jennifer Leighton-Floyd of (Ed) Independence, Mateo Moreno of New York City, Anna Ogilvie (Zac) of Kansas City, Mo., Bryce Crain (Michele) of Raymore, Mo., Melissa Baum of Raymore, Michelle Plimmer (Doug) of Raymore, Donavon Goodno of Oklahoma City, Kevin Goodno (Mayra) of Russellville and Amber Goodno of Dover; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Primm (Sandy) of Mulberry; three sisters, Ruth Wasson of Tulsa and Marilyn Primm and Sharon Coffee, both of Russellville; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence. Cremation will follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Carson-Speaks Chapel in Independence. (816) 252-7900.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020